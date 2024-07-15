Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $223,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Envista by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,781,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,224,000 after acquiring an additional 850,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Envista by 3,271.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Envista stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

