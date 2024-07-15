Fiduciary Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 9.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Eos Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

FirstService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $162.81. 73,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,836. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.85.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.