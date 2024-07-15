Fiduciary Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after buying an additional 411,509 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.61. 2,913,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.