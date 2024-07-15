Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 834 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $201.19. 800,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $201.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

