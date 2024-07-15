Fiduciary Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boeing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,862. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

