Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$33.50

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 273.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIL

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.