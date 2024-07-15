Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Update

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,677. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.55). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Financial Institutions

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.