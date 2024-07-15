First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 7.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.21 and last traded at $216.31. Approximately 1,815,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,488,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 33,327 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,336,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

