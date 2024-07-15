First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.16.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
