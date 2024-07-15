First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.