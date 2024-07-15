First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

QQEW stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $126.53. 43,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $127.38.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.