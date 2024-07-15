First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
QQEW stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $126.53. 43,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $127.38.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
