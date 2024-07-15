First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $141.65

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.65 and last traded at $141.65, with a volume of 4868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

