Flare Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Flare has a total market cap of $936.33 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 45,173,985,511 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02001175 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,343,895.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

