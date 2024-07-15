FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during midday trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

