FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance
FLIDF stock remained flat at $52.00 during midday trading on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLSmidth & Co. A/S
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.