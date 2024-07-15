Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 322,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.