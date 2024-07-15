Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 629,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.4 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. 3,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

