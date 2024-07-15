GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 5,165,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,960,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.04 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.