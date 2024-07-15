Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.50

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $157.02, with a volume of 532601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

