Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have commented on GBIO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 209,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.