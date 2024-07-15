Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.34 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

