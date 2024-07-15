Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,111. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

