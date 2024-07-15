Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

GLAD traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 142,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

