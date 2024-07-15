Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LANDP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

