Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at $17.95 on Monday. 2,328,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

