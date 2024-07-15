Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.72.

Globant Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $194.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.34. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,396,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Globant by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 30.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Globant by 25.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globant by 82.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

