Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
