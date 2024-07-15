Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $724.41 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $724.41 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $279.74 or 0.00432912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.