GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $170.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,639,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

