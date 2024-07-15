Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.13

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 1605249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 2,055,683 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 335,445 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 285,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

