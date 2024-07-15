Goodfood Market (FOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

