Gregory Francis William Gocal Sells 2,000 Shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Stock

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Francis William Gocal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Gregory Francis William Gocal sold 2,000 shares of Cibus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. 127,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.91. Cibus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

