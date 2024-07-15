GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $34,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 2,451,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,436. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

