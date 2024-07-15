GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $5,461,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $270.84. The company had a trading volume of 312,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its 200 day moving average is $277.92. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.