GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 863 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $358.46. 2,766,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

