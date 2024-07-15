Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 537.6 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Haidilao International stock remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Haidilao International Company Profile
