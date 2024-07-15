Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.94

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 238625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HROW. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $879.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $310,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,775,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 61,115 shares of company stock worth $630,411 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Harrow by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Harrow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harrow by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

