Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Hawkins worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.26. 182,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $103.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

