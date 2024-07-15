Head to Head Comparison: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) & American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Strategic Investment and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

American Strategic Investment currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.95%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Strategic Investment and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.42 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.23 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.99 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -82.55

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Strategic Investment. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

