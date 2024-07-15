Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $689,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

