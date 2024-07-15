Heroes of Mavia Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.81 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $60.81 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,446,482.470163 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.78583239 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,794,331.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

