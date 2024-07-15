HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 437,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
HomeStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.04. 101,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.38.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
About HomeStreet
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
