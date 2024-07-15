HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 437,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.04. 101,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 140,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HomeStreet

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.