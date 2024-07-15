Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $141.43 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

