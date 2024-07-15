Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 58.7% in June

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

HOV stock opened at $158.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.58. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $3,481,713.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

