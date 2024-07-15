HSBC Begins Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.61.

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,312. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.99, a PEG ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

