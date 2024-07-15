Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of HBM opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 122,540 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,014,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 1,266,717 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $14,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

