IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $69.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

IDYA stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

