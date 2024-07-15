iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $140.10 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.89346544 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,500,449.79 traded over the last 24 hours."

