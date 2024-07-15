IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 7.2%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 258,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 309,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $612.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

