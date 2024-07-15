ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in June

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

ICCC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.58. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

