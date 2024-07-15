Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.57

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.57 and last traded at $175.57, with a volume of 82521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -504.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $811,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $46,987,419.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,095,537 shares of company stock worth $167,473,808. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $68,211,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,195,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,591.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.