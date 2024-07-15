Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Independent Bank Price Performance
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
